Ceremonies To Be Held To Commemorate 9/11 Attacks

Ceremonies will be held this morning to commemorate the attacks of September 11, 2001. At 8am The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a ceremony at the top of Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands.

The Ocean County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a ceremony at 8:30 in Toms River at the courtyard between the County Prosecutors Office and parking garages.

Red Bank will be holding a Ceremony at 9:30 this morning to commemorate the September 11th attacks. Residents are invited to join with community leaders, clergy, students, and others at Riverside Gardens Park.

Monmouth County will present its Tribute of Lights from sunset to 11p.m. along the Raritan Bayshore.

147 Monmouth County residents and 19 residents from Ocean County lost their lives in the terror attacks.