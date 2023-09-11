© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Ceremonies To Be Held To Commemorate 9/11 Attacks

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
9/11 Memorial At Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands
Tom Brennan
9/11 Memorial At Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands

Ceremonies will be held this morning to commemorate the attacks of September 11, 2001. At 8am The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a ceremony at the top of Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands.

The Ocean County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a ceremony at 8:30 in Toms River at the courtyard between the County Prosecutors Office and parking garages.

Red Bank will be holding a Ceremony at 9:30 this morning to commemorate the September 11th attacks. Residents are invited to join with community leaders, clergy, students, and others at Riverside Gardens Park.

Monmouth County will present its Tribute of Lights from sunset to 11p.m. along the Raritan Bayshore.

147 Monmouth County residents and 19 residents from Ocean County lost their lives in the terror attacks.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
