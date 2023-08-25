Murphy Settles "Central Jersey Debate"

Yesterday Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill that requires the NJ Division of Travel and Tourism to redraw the State Tourism map.

The new map with create “Central Jersey” that will be comprised of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties.

“Today, we settle the decades-old debate once and for all: Central Jersey exists,” said Governor Murphy. “The region has a rich history dating back to the American Revolution, with a legacy graced by historical figures like George Washington. And today, Central Jersey is home to some of the nation’s leading public universities and host to beautiful agricultural landscapes and activities for tourists to immerse themselves in. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share these wonders with the world.”

Absent from the new “Central Jersey” counties are Monmouth and Ocean. According to the VistNJ.org website, those counties are included in the “Shore Region”.

The bill will take effect 90 days after enactment.

