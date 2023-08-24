© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Princeton Mayor Named in Lawsuit for Chasing Stolen Vehicle

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 15-year-old Damajia Jenay “Majia” Horner, of Newark, also died in the collision. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of Marcou’s husband.

Mayor Mark Freda was elected in 2020 and also serves as president of The Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad. The filing doesn’t offer specifics on Freda’s alleged involvement in the crash. It says he activated the blue light – a device used by volunteer firefighters and EMS – and knew or should have known it would lead to a “dangerous response”. Freda was involved in the pursuit of a vehicle in November of 2021 that crossed into oncoming traffic on Princeton-Kingstown Road and killed driver Jodi Marcou, 61, of South Brunswick.

Michele McBride
