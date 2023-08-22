© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Dragway Wildfire - Wharton State Forest

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

The wildfire has grown to 600 acres in size and is 10% contained. The fire's containment area has grown to include parts of Medford and Shamong in Burlington County.

Forest Fire Service crews will continue to utilize a backfiring operation today to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire throughout the day.

ROAD CLOSURES

Jackson Road will close from Atsion Road to Tremont Ave at 11:30 a.m.

STRUCTURES THREATENED / EVACUATIONS

0 structures threatened

0 evacuations

Michele McBride
