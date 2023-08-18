Stop-Work Order Issued to Area Fast Food Chain Locations

Earlier this week the New Jersey Department of Labor issued a stop-work order to 27 Boston Market locations across the state, including some along the Jersey Shore.

The order comes as the Department found multiple violations of worker’s rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to over 300 workers. The parent company, Boston Chicken of New Jersey was cited for violations such as failure to pay minimum wage, failure to pay earned sick leave, and records violations.

Below is the complete list of Boston Market locations that were issued a stop-work order: