Monmouth County Annouces Contest For The Front Page of Its '24 Travel Guide

The Monmouth County Tourism Division is now accepting submissions for it’s 2024 Travel Guide. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “The 2024 Monmouth County Travel Guide will have tons of activities, resources and programs to make any trip to Monmouth County a great one We are inviting everyone to seek out and to shoot the perfect photo for the cover of next year’s guide.”

To Submit a Cover Contest Photo

Photo orientation preference is vertical; the Division of Tourism is accepting horizontal images as well;

Photo should not exceed 10 MB;

Photo must be submitted as a JPG, JPEG or PNG format;

Photo must not have any watermarks.

Official Rules

Photo contest is open to all ages. Individuals under 18 will be contacted by the Tourism office for parental or guardian consent;

Photos must be submitted via the website submission form and include all required contact information;

Photos must be taken in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Finalists will be selected by the Monmouth County Tourism team. Finalist photos will then go to a public vote;

The runners-up will receive placement inside the Travel Guide with photo credit;

The contest will be open until Oct. 15, 2023.

To learn more, go to tourism.visitmonmouth.com or contact tourism@visitmonmouth.com.