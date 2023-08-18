© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Manager Accused of Stealing From His Employeer

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT

The manager has been accused of stealing nearly $268k from his employeer.

A store manager has been charged with stealing more than a $250k from his former employer. Mark Cocciardi Jr. of Ocean Township is accused of taking the money over the course of a a little over a year. The Monmouth County Prosecutor has accused Cocciardi of using sales receipts to process fictitious returns of building materials and issuing credit to his personal credit card. The total amount of the theft fell just short of $268,000.

Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
