Manager Accused of Stealing From His Employeer
The manager has been accused of stealing nearly $268k from his employeer.
A store manager has been charged with stealing more than a $250k from his former employer. Mark Cocciardi Jr. of Ocean Township is accused of taking the money over the course of a a little over a year. The Monmouth County Prosecutor has accused Cocciardi of using sales receipts to process fictitious returns of building materials and issuing credit to his personal credit card. The total amount of the theft fell just short of $268,000.