Local News

Monmouth County Commissioners retain legal counsel regarding proposed Verizon 5G monopoles in Belmar

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
Jazz Guy

“Today we are passing a resolution to retain legal counsel regarding the proposed Verizon 5G monopoles in Belmar because the County of Monmouth was not a party to the litigation, Consent Order, or settlement agreement, for the sites that are owned or controlled by the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The legal counsel will be tasked with drafting, noticing and securing an ordinance about the locations, if necessary, of this unique technology throughout the County.”

To read the full resolution (#2023-0640), click here.

“We will continue to fight to make sure Belmar Borough Council’s and residents’ concerns regarding the health and environmental impacts of 5G monopoles are addressed properly,” said Director Arnone.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook Twitter and Instagram.

Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County Commissioners Belmar, NJ
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
