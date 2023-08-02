Ocean County Animal Facilities Hope to "Clear the Shelters" During Annual Month-Long Adoption Event

“The Clear the Shelter pet adoption event just keeps getting bigger and better,” explains Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health. “We are so grateful to the Ocean County residents and visitors who support this special event by adopting one of our shelter cats and dogs. These pets all deserve a forever home.”

The campaign kicks off on August 1, 2023 at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson and the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility in Manahawkin. Anyone who adopts a pet during the month of August will receive a free goodie bag stuffed with healthy treats and toys. The event highlight is the discount adoption day set for Saturday, August 26, with adoption fees reduced 50 percent on all pets.

“The Ocean County Health Department and our two shelters had a very eventful year,” said Daniel Regenye, Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) Public Health Coordinator. “We had two pet hoarding cases in the county with close to 200 cats and dogs coming under our care within a very short period of time. From there it was straight into another bountiful kitten season. So this event comes at a good time and we’re hopeful to clear the shelters by finding forever homes for all these wonderful pets.”

Every dog and cat available for adoption receives a veterinary exam, age appropriate vaccinations, is spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

“If you are serious about adopting a pet and have done your homework then we encourage you to adopt only from a shelter. There is no better feeling than adopting a shelter pet and giving it a second chance,” shared Brian Lippai, OCHD Public Information Coordinator. "We have so many different types to choose from. Pure and mixed breeds that come in a variety of sizes, colors and ages. You can certainly find the perfect kitten, cat or dog for you and your lifestyle.

The Southern Ocean County Animal Facility is located at 360 Haywood Road in Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050 and the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility address is 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson, New Jersey 08527.

For more pet adoption information call 732-657-8086 or 609-978-0127, or check out the Ocean County Health Department website at www.ochd.org or follow us on Twitter@OCpublichealth or like us on Facebook.