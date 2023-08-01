© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Local News

Middletown Police Respond to Missing Swimmer

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT

Upon locating the callers, officers were able to determine the swimmer’s entry point to the water and then direct additional resources to assist with the rescue. In addition to Middletown Twp. Police, officers and resources from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Holmdel Twp. Police, New Jersey State Police, Middletown Twp. Fire Department, Monmouth County Park System, and Monmouth County and Middletown Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene.

During the morning of July 30th, divers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Emergency Response Team (MERT), were able to locate the victim submerged in approximately 20 feet of water about 50 feet from the water’s edge. The victim was identified as Jose M. Urbina Contreras, 24, of Long Branch.

The Middletown Twp. Police thanks our partner agencies for their assistance in this incident. Additionally, we thank the witnesses and bystanders who provided police with valuable information on where the victim was last seen in the water. We remind the public to avoid swimming in areas that are either unknown or unguarded.

Tags
Local News MiddletownMonmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride