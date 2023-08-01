Middletown Police Respond to Missing Swimmer

Upon locating the callers, officers were able to determine the swimmer’s entry point to the water and then direct additional resources to assist with the rescue. In addition to Middletown Twp. Police, officers and resources from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Holmdel Twp. Police, New Jersey State Police, Middletown Twp. Fire Department, Monmouth County Park System, and Monmouth County and Middletown Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene.

During the morning of July 30th, divers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Emergency Response Team (MERT), were able to locate the victim submerged in approximately 20 feet of water about 50 feet from the water’s edge. The victim was identified as Jose M. Urbina Contreras, 24, of Long Branch.

The Middletown Twp. Police thanks our partner agencies for their assistance in this incident. Additionally, we thank the witnesses and bystanders who provided police with valuable information on where the victim was last seen in the water. We remind the public to avoid swimming in areas that are either unknown or unguarded.