County Clerk Hanlon Advises Residents to Plan Months Ahead for International Travel Amid Continued Passport Issuance Delays by Federal Government

The current U.S. State Department passport service times are as follows:

• Routine service – 10 to 13 weeks* (+ up to 4 more weeks)

• Expedited service (for an additional $60) – 7 to 9 weeks* (+ up to 4 more weeks)

*The U.S. State Department is informing that these service times do not include the estimated mailing times for the application to be received by the U.S. State Department and then for the passport to be delivered to the applicant, which can add up to another 4 weeks to regular and expedited service.

“My office continues to receive a multitude of phone calls each day from concerned residents that they have not yet received their passports,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Our constituents are understandably frustrated and unfortunately, my office cannot help once the passport application has been forwarded to the U.S. State Department.”

“I am therefore encouraging all residents to plan many months ahead and to apply for passports now, especially if they have international travel planned for the fall or holiday season,” said Clerk Hanlon.

According to a U.S. State Department press release in March, the government agency was “on track to set the record for the highest [passport processing] demand year ever, far surpassing volumes seen during previous surges in demand in 2007 and 2017.”

Residents can apply for passports at one of the County Clerk’s two Passport Offices in Freehold and Neptune.

To minimize wait times at the County Clerk’s Passport Offices, appointments are recommended, and are required for parties of four or more applicants. Priority will be granted to those with appointments. Walk-ins are welcome but should expect longer wait times. Appointments can be made by calling during normal business hours.

• Freehold - Monmouth County Clerk’s Office located in the Market Yard at 33 Mechanic Street (south of Main Street). The hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-431-7324.

• Neptune - Monmouth County Connection at 3544 Route 66 (near Home Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-303-2828.

To obtain a passport, it is necessary to have a certified birth certificate with a raised seal, social security number, and current identification such as a driver's license or government identification. Passport photos are available for a fee of $10 at both locations.

Passport forms must be filled out prior to arrival at our offices and can be downloaded online on our website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com or on the U.S. State Department website at travel.state.gov.

Parents who are making a passport application for a child under the age of 16 are required to appear together or to submit additional documentation.

For more information about the passport application process, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.