Ocean County Offering Free Opioid Overdose Toolkit.

It’s called The Ocean County Summer Overdose Spike Toolkit. Between May and August, the population of Ocean County more than doubles to 1.3 million people with the influx of visitors to the area. With that population spike comes an increase of opioid overdoses.

Gary Quinn, Ocean County Commissioner and Liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health said in a press release, “The goal of the toolkit is to provide prevention education materials and life-saving resources -such as Narcan - in places such as bars, restaurants, hotels, rental properties, beaches and other summertime events.”

For a copy of the Ocean County Summer Overdose Spike Toolkit please email us at kreilly@ochd.org.