Monmouth Univ Poll – NATIONAL: Most Say Fundamental Rights Under Threat

A majority (55%) of Americans are very concerned that their fundamental rights and freedoms are under threat – with Republicans (63%) being somewhat more likely than Democrats (53%) or independents (51%) to feel this way. Another 29% of the general public is somewhat concerned about threats to their rights and about 1 in 6 is either not too (11%) or not at all (5%) concerned.

While both Republicans and Democrats express concern about risks to their freedoms, the specific types of rights they worry about losing are very different. Among Republicans, 38% say their freedom of speech or First Amendment rights are under threat and an identical 38% say the same about their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Other concerns Republicans mention include specific references to freedom of religion (12%) and concerns about government overreach and Fourth Amendment infringements such as illegal search and seizure (6%). Democrats, on the other hand are most concerned with restrictions to abortion access along with other women’s rights (36%). They also mention threats to freedom of speech (14%), voting access and the election process (12%), freedom from gun violence and other safety issues (8%), as well as LGBTQ+ rights (8%).

“One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘right to bear arms’ or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights. Democrats’ First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning. Also, Democrats’ top concerns focus on the Constitution’s implied privacy rights such as a woman’s ‘reproductive autonomy’ or societal norms such as keeping their children safe from gun violence,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn’t good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like January 6.”

The poll finds that 3 in 10 Americans (30%) – including two-thirds (68%) of Republicans – believe that Joe Biden only won the presidency because of voter fraud. This result has been a nearly constant percentage in Monmouth’s polling since the November 2020 election. About two-thirds (66%) of the public says the incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 is appropriately described as a riot while 35% say it can be called a legitimate protest. Americans are more divided on whether it is (47%) or is not (43%) appropriately described as an insurrection. Democrats and independents have been fairly consistent in their description of these events over the past two years. Republicans, on the other hand, have become less likely to cast the Capitol attack in negative terms. Just 44% of Republicans call it a riot, which is down from 62% in June 2021, and only 15% say it is appropriately described as an insurrection, which is down from 33% two years ago. Just over half of Republicans (51%) describe January 6 as a legitimate protest, which is similar to two years ago (47%).

“You basically start out with a majority of the Republican Party saying there were legitimate gripes about the 2020 election outcome, but two years ago most felt the violence of January 6 was taking things too far, even if it did not rise to the level of an insurrection in their minds. Now, that view has changed, which raises the question of what actions are acceptable when you are unhappy with a political outcome,” said Murray.

Just 42% of Americans feel our system of government is basically sound. This result is down from 50% in September, but similar to prior polls between January 2021 and August 2022, which ranged from 36% to 44%. In polls taken between 2017 and 2020, the portion of the public who said our system is basically sound ranged from 50% to 55%. An Opinion Research poll taken in 1980 put this number at 62%. In the current poll, 29% of Americans say that the system is not at all sound and needs significant changes. Republicans (38%) are more likely than independents (28%) and Democrats (21%) to feel this way.

Just 16% of the public says that Americans are united and in agreement about the most important values while 81% feel we are greatly divided. This marks a numerical high for the view that the country is divided since Monmouth started asking this question in 2016. Prior results for this question ranged from 68% to 78% greatly divided. Just 11% of the public has a great deal of trust and confidence in the American people as a whole when it comes to making judgments under our democratic system and 44% have a fair amount of trust and confidence. This combined level of trust (55% great deal or fair) is slightly lower than in past polls, which ranged from 58% to 64% between 2016 and 2021. Republicans (46%) are significantly less likely than Democrats (65%) to express at least a fair amount of confidence in the American people’s judgement in our democratic system.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from May 18 to 23, 2023 with 981 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 5.6 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

QUESTIONS AND RESULTS

(* Some columns may not add to 100% due to rounding.)

10. Now, I'm going to read four statements about our American system of government. Listen carefully and then tell me which one is closest to how you feel: our system of government is basically sound and essentially needs no changes, our system is basically sound, but needs some improvement, our system is not too sound and needs many improvements, or our system is not sound at all and needs significant changes?





TREND: May2023 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 Nov.2021 Jan.2021 Feb.2020 Nov.2018 Dec.2017 Nov. 1980* Basically sound, no changes 6% 11% 9% 6% 8% 7% 9% 10% 7% 6% Basically sound, some improvement 36% 39% 33% 30% 35% 37% 46% 42% 43% 56% Not too sound, many improvements 27% 26% 27% 26% 26% 33% 24% 26% 25% 27% Not sound at all, significant changes 29% 22% 29% 36% 30% 22% 21% 22% 24% 10% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 2% 1% 2% 1% 0% 1% 1% 2% 1% (n) (981) (806) (808) (978) (811) (809) (902) (802) (806) (1,103)

* Source: Opinion Research Corporation

11. More generally, how much trust and confidence do you have in the American people as a whole when it comes to making judgments under our democratic system about the issues facing our country – a great deal, a fair amount, not very much, or none at all?



TREND: May2023 Jan.2021 Sept.2019 Aug.2016* A great deal 11% 18% 16% 13% A fair amount 44% 46% 42% 47% Not very much 31% 28% 30% 29% None at all 11% 7% 11% 9% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 1% 2% 2% (n) (981) (809) (1,161) (803)

* Registered voters

12. Which statement comes closer to your view: Americans are united and in agreement about the most important values OR Americans are greatly divided when it comes to the most important values? [CHOICES WERE ROTATED]



TREND: May2023 Jan.2021 Nov.2020 Late June2020 Sept.2019 Nov.2018 Dec.2017 March2017 Aug.2016* Americans are united 16% 23% 21% 18% 27% 20% 23% 22% 27% Americans are greatly divided 81% 75% 76% 78% 68% 77% 72% 75% 70% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 2% 2% 4% 5% 4% 5% 4% 4% (n) (981) (809) (810) (867) (1,161) (802) (806) (801) (803)

* Registered voters

13. Overall, how concerned are you that your fundamental rights and freedoms as an American are under threat – are you very concerned, somewhat concerned, not too concerned, or not at all concerned?



May2023 Very concerned 55% Somewhat concerned 29% Not too concerned 11% Not at all concerned 5% (VOL) Don’t know 0% (n) (981)

13A. Which of your rights and freedoms are most under threat? [LIST WAS CODED FROM VERBATIM RESPONSES. MULTIPLE RESPONSES ACCEPTED.]



May2023 Gun rights, 2nd amendment 21% Control guns 5% Government overreach, privacy, searches, 4th amendment 4% Safety 2% Control borders 1% Women’s rights 4% Abortion, reproductive choice 15% LGBTQ+ 4% Voting, elections 7% Race equality 2% Economic, financial 3% Education, books 3% Healthcare 3% Religion 6% Speech, 1st amendment 26% All of them 5% Other 5% No answer 12% Not concerned (from Q13) 16% (n) (981)

14. Do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square or do you believe that he only won it due to voter fraud?



TREND: May2023 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 Jan.2022 Nov.2021 June2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Nov.2020 Fair and square 59% 63% 64% 63% 61% 62% 61% 62% 65% 60% Due to voter fraud 30% 29% 29% 29% 32% 32% 32% 32% 32% 32% (VOL) Don’t know 10% 8% 7% 8% 7% 5% 7% 6% 3% 8%* (n) (981) (806) (808) (978) (794) (811) (810) (802) (809) (810)

* Includes 2% who said Biden would not be declared the winner.

[QUESTIONS 15-17 WERE ROTATED]

Turning to the incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021…

15. Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a legitimate protest?



TREND: May2023 Aug.2022 June2022 June2021 Appropriate 35% 35% 34% 33% Not appropriate 61% 61% 62% 63% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 4% 4% 4% (n) (981) (808) (978) (810)

16. Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a riot?



TREND: May2023 Aug.2022 June2022 June2021 Appropriate 66% 64% 65% 72% Not appropriate 29% 32% 32% 24% (VOL) Don’t know 5% 3% 3% 4% (n) (981) (808) (978) (810)

17. Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as an insurrection?



TREND: May2023 Aug.2022 June2022 June2021 Appropriate 47% 52% 50% 56% Not appropriate 43% 41% 44% 35% (VOL) Don’t know 10% 7% 6% 8% (n) (981) (808) (978) (810)

METHODOLOGY

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from May 18 to 23, 2023 with a probability-based national random sample of 981 adults age 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English, and included 352 live landline telephone interviews, 512 live cell phone interviews, and 117 online surveys via a cell phone text invitation. Telephone numbers were selected through a mix of random digit dialing and list-based sampling. Landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata (RDD, n= 669), Aristotle (list, n= 140) and a panel of prior Monmouth poll participants (n= 172). Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.79). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.





DEMOGRAPHICS (weighted) Self-Reported 26% Republican 44% Independent 30% Democrat 49% Male 51% Female 29% 18-34 33% 35-54 38% 55+ 61% White 13% Black 18% Hispanic 8% Asian/Other 67% No degree 33% 4 year degree

MARGIN OF ERROR unweighted sample moe(+/-) TOTAL 981 5.6% REGISTERED VOTER Yes 907 5.8% No 74 20.4% SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID Republican 260 10.9% Independent 420 8.6% Democrat 290 10.3% IDEOLOGY Liberal 221 11.8% Moderate 374 9.1% Conservative 368 9.2% GENDER Male 499 7.9% Female 482 8.0% AGE 18-34 150 14.3% 35-54 346 9.4% 55+ 482 8.0% CHILDREN IN HOME Yes 251 11.1% No 726 6.5% RACE White, non-Hispanic 711 6.6% Other 251 11.1% COLLEGE GRADUATE No degree 454 8.2% 4 year degree 525 7.7% WHITE COLLEGE White, no degree 334 9.6% White, 4 year degree 377 9.0% INCOME <$50K 262 10.9% $50 to <$100K 264 10.8% $100K+ 395 8.8%

