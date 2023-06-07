Teen Charged in Connection with 2022 Freehold Township Fatal MVC

The defendant was 17 at the time of the crash, and because of his age, his identity is being withheld. He has been charged on juvenile complaints with two counts of second-degree Vehicular Homicide and two counts of Assault by Auto.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of 3468 U.S. Highway 9 for a single-vehicle motor-vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, police located the juvenile defendant, along with four juvenile victims who had been passengers in his vehicle. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene. The others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Freehold Township Police Department determined that the juvenile defendant was driving at an excessive speed, swerving in and out of lanes, when he lost control of his car, ran off the road, and struck multiple objects before rolling through a parking lot, eventually striking a steel support pole from a business sign.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7500.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Joseph Cummings and Travis Clark.

Despite these juvenile complaints, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.