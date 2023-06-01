County Clerk Hanlon Advises Voters that Early In Person Voting for the 2023 Primary Election Begins Friday, June

“New Jerseyans have more ways and more days to vote in person in New Jersey,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Early in person voting offers voters evening and weekend hours, resulting in more time and more convenience for voters to cast their ballots.”

The option to vote early in person for the 2023 Primary Election will be available at 10 designated early voting polling locations in Monmouth County for a three day period from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. The designated polling locations will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 10 designated early voting polling locations in Monmouth County are under the jurisdiction of the Monmouth County Board of Elections:

· Colts Neck Township – Colts Neck Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 2 Veterans Way

· Hazlet Township – Monmouth County Library – Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road

· Howell Township – Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2, Meeting Room, 993 State Route 33, Freehold

· Little Silver Borough – The Women’s Club of Little Silver, Main Room, 111 Church Street

· Long Branch City – Brookdale Community College – Long Branch Campus, 2nd Floor, 213 Broadway

· Manalapan Township – Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Meeting Rooms 1, 2 & 3, 125 Symmes Drive

· Middletown Township – Croydon Hall, Gymnasium, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

· Neptune Township – Neptune Senior Center, Main Room, 1607 Corlies Avenue

· Spring Lake Heights Borough – Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

· Upper Freehold Township – Hope Fire Company #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

“There are a few new locations this year so it is important to check our website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Remember, regardless of which municipality a Monmouth County resident resides in, those who choose to vote early in-person can do so at any of the County’s 10 designated polling locations.”

Voters who wish to vote the tradition way, in person on Election Day, June 6, should report to their assigned polling location, which can be found on their sample ballots or online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

For more information, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.