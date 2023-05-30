Monmouth County 2023 Travel Guide is now available!

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I am excited to announce that the 2023 County Travel Guide is available in both digital and paper format,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “This year’s Guide is incredibly unique because the cover is from our inaugural Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest held earlier this year. Congratulations again to Bill McKim for his award-winning photo.”

The official Monmouth County Travel Guide includes details on popular attractions, landmarks, cultural insights, historical background, as well as information about transportation options and accommodation recommendations.

“Monmouth County is truly the best place to be during the summer months. From historical sites, our nationally recognized parks and golf courses, tasty dining options and, of course, our beaches, main streets and boardwalks, there is something for everyone when you visit Monmouth County,” said Director Arnone. “In addition, you will also find plenty of shopping opportunities, farmers markets, festivals, and information about our 2023 Monmouth County Fair in the Guide.”

The Monmouth County Travel Guide also features information about the County’s new Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth program.

“As the weather warms up, we invite everyone to plan a day of enjoying the local creations made in our neighborhood breweries, wineries and distilleries. Make sure to tag Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth on Facebook and Instagram and share your favorite products,” said Director Arnone. “To learn more, go to brewedanddistilledinmonmouth.com.”

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to tourism.visitmonmouth.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.