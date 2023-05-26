Two Arrested in Vaping Investigation

While observing unlawful activities at the Wilson Avenue Deli, 198 Wilson Avenue, police arrested Nelson Yumul, 68, from Middletown. Additionally, police arrested Haq Khan, 25, from Jersey City, after he was observed engaging in illegal sales at Monmouth Smoke and Cigar Shop, 434 State Route 36 South. Both stores are located in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp.

Both men were charged with the illegal sale of a flavored vaping product to a person under 21 years of age. Following their arrest, Yumul and Khan were transported to police headquarters, issued a summons complaint, and released pending a court date. Both subjects were arrested by Detective Ricardo Cruz.

The Middletown Twp. Police Department thanks the members of our community who contacted our agency with their concerns. We appreciate the continued cooperation and support from the public and ask those with information concerning illegal activity to contact us by phone at (732) 615-2120 or via the “Contact Us” link on our website at middletownnj.org.

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.