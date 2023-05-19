Vote by Mail Ballots for the Primary Election are Available

“Voting by mail provides a simple and convenient way to vote early,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Every valid vote cast by mail will be included in the election results so residents do not have to worry that their vote will not be counted.”

To vote by mail, eligible voters must first complete a Vote by Mail Ballot Application. The application can be obtained from the County Clerk’s Elections webpage at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, on the County Clerk’s Monmouth County Votes Mobile App, or by visiting the County Clerk’s Election Office or Municipal Clerk of their hometown.

Applications to Vote by Mail that are sent by U.S. Mail must be received by the County Clerk’s Office seven days before the election on June 30. Voters may also

apply in-person at the County Clerk’s Election Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold up until 3 p.m. the day before the election, June 5.

When applying in person, voters can obtain and cast their mail-in ballots early. Voters may submit their ballots to the County Board of Elections for counting either by mail, in-person at the Board of Elections Office at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold or via one of the County’s ballot drop box locations. The list of drop box locations can be found online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or on our Monmouth County Votes mobile app.

Simple instructions for completing and returning Vote by Mail ballots are included in the ballot package.

In addition to voting by mail, voters have the option to cast their ballots in person during early voting at one of the County’s 10 designated polling locations from June 2 through June 4, or via the traditional way of voting in person on Election Day, June 6, at their assigned polling location.

Voters with additional questions regarding Voting by Mail should call the County Clerk’s Election Division at 732-431-7790 or email to ClerkofElections@co.monmouth.nj.us.

For more information regarding the upcoming election, please visit our website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app