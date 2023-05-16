County Commissioners Recognize Military Appreciation Month

“The Monmouth County Veterans Services Office serves past, present and future veterans by helping them find the benefits and services they have earned as members of the military,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We continue to thank all who have served our nation for their honor, commitment and sacrifice to defend our Country.”

“In Monmouth County, veterans’ assistance includes initiating service-connected compensation and pension claims with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and guiding veterans through the process of gathering medical documentation to support service-connected compensation and pension claims,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services. “Referral services include Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder counseling; individual counseling; group counseling; family counseling; readjustment counseling; bereavement counseling; and employment counseling/vocational rehabilitation.”

Interment services include maintaining records of deceased Monmouth County veterans and handling requests for services from veterans and family members.

For more information about services and resources available to veterans and their families, call 732-431-3214 or go to www.visitnmonmouth.com.