Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health selected to join NACo Opioid Solutions Network to discuss opioid solutions

“This two-day peer exchange counsels counties on ways to invest opioid settlement funds to assist those suffering from substance use disorder,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The peer exchange focused on three primary themes: Delivering evidence-based treatment in rural communities, Coordinating services to create a comprehensive system of care, and utilizing opioid settlement funds to implement sustainable improvements.”

“The Division of Behavioral Health engaged with leaders and local practitioners to gather ideas towards the most effective and efficient ways to invest the settlement resources to continue to help our residents,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Human Services. “I want to commend Billy Horbatt from the Division of Behavioral Health who distinguished himself during the Exchange and was asked to give closing remarks for the event.”

For more information about the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, visit www.naco.org/resources/opioid-solutions/leadership-network.

“Monmouth County remains committed to helping those who are suffering from substance use disorder through compassion, empathy and a desire to change the life of someone in need,” said Commissioner Kiley. “For those in need of assistance, please contact the Division of Behavioral Health by calling 732-431-6451 or going to www.visitmonmouth.com.”