Local PDs Urging Students To Stop Playing "Killer" Games

Livingston, Bridgewater, and Washington Township police departments have issued separate statements along with some school districts telling students to remain safe and use common sense.

In Monmouth County the Holmdel Police Department are urging students to cease games like "Senior Assassin", where students target other Seniors outside of school and shoot them with water guns. According to a Facebook post, last weekend patrol officers responded to a home after the resident called the Police reporting two subjects were on their property, looking into the garage windows. It was determined the two subjects were playing the "Senior Assassin" game and were at the wrong address.

The Department expressed that these games could lead to dangerous situations even though these games are intended to the harmless.