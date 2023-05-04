Keansburg Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

Keansburg man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a man from Keyport, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced today.

Yacir James, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Firearm), and one count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

At approximately 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, Keansburg Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Highland Boulevard for a report of shots fired and a possible shooting victim at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Highland Boulevard. Upon arrival, Keansburg Police discovered a male victim in the street, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The defendant was taken into custody a short time later.

For anyone who may have witnessed this incident, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Keansburg Township Police Department Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.