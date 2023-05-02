Muslim mayor blocked from White House celebration

According to the Asbury Park Press, just before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration Monday, he received a call from the White House stating he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests. U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why.

Link to the full story HERE