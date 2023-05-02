© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Muslim mayor blocked from White House celebration

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 3, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT
news.jpg

According to the Asbury Park Press, just before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration Monday, he received a call from the White House stating he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests. U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why.
Link to the full story HERE

Tags
Local News Politics
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride