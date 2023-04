The Fest, which originated in Asbury Park, had a storied past and welcomed the likes of such acts as Bon Jovi, Snoop Dog, Bruno Mars and more. The fest eventually moved to the Meadowlands with plans to return to Atlantic City. Founder John D’Esposito cited "Slow ticket sales and hurdles that would have prevented us from producing the experience the Bamboozle was known for" as the reasons for the cancellation.