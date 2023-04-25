Commissioners announce latest installment of “Rocky’s Rules for Recycling”

“The latest Recycling Rocky adventure will be used as part of the County’s Recycling and Solid Waste Management’s outreach mobile vehicle program which promotes preserving and protecting our environment through proper recycling at our local schools,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Reclamation Center, and the Department of Public Information. “For schools that would like more information about our outreach mobile vehicle program, please call 732-683-8686 or visit www.visitmonmouth.com.”

“Rocky’s Rules for Recycling,” a video series that educates residents about sorting mandated recyclable materials in Monmouth County, made its debut in November 2019.

“Since Recycling Rocky made his debut in 2019, he has helped residents of all ages learn what should be recycled in Monmouth County. Recycling rules can change, and our hope is that these short videos will educate people in a fun and memorable way,” said Director Arnone. “I want to commend the Department of Public Information and Recycling and Solid Waste Management for creating this innovative and informative video that will be shown across the County to inspire the next generation of stewards of our planet.”

For more information about Monmouth County Recycling, go to www.visitmonmouth.com. For those who would like to view the latest installment of “Rocky’s Rules for Recycling” please visit Monmouth County’s YouTube channel.