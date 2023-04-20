County unveils new public safety dashboard with real-time beach conditions, safety info

“Monmouth County worked collaboratively with Watchtower Solutions to become the first county in the United States to unveil the Beach Public Safety Dashboard and we are excited to share it with our residents and visitors,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Tourism. “The introduction of the SafeBeachDay.com Dashboard, in collaboration with SafeBeachDay.com and Watchtower Digital Command Center, is sure to provide our County’s beach visitors a better experience for their trips to Monmouth County.”

The digital dashboard uses real-time data acquired through call for service requests to populate information such as frequency and location of marine life activity; water safety conditions, including reported rip current locations and wave height; pertinent weather details, including emergency weather events; frequently asked questions; and tower locations and directions. In addition to the significant amount of information already included on SafeBeachDay.com, beach parking conditions and capacity will be added in the future.

For more information, visit www.monmouthcountybeaches.com.