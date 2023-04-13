© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Forest Fire Service Still Working on Ocean County Blaze

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
Forest Fire Service personnel will continue working to improve containment lines on Route 539, Route 70, Horicon Ave and Beckerville road. Please stay vigilant when driving through smoke conditions as firefighters may be working on the side of the road.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please remember, “No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!” More info: https://www.facebook.com/NJForestFireService/posts/pfbid02XeCUXmgBdqXSqbZE3d3roqQb3EFkkFKRD9xkav4VYaHKWzL4Mym9HoVHMdPGUpvwl

Tags
Local News Environment Manchester NJOcean County
