Forest Fire Service Still Working on Ocean County Blaze

Forest Fire Service personnel will continue working to improve containment lines on Route 539, Route 70, Horicon Ave and Beckerville road. Please stay vigilant when driving through smoke conditions as firefighters may be working on the side of the road.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please remember, “No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!” More info: https://www.facebook.com/NJForestFireService/posts/pfbid02XeCUXmgBdqXSqbZE3d3roqQb3EFkkFKRD9xkav4VYaHKWzL4Mym9HoVHMdPGUpvwl