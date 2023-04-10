Rutgers Faculty Go On Strike

Classes were still being held Monday at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school’s campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden. According to a Web site for the unions, they are fighting for Equal pay for equal work for adjunct faculty, Guaranteed funding and a living wage for graduate workers, A fair salary increase that keeps up with inflation and Job security for all faculty among several other points. It's the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July. Faculty members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike last month.