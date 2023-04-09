SPRING BEACH SWEEPS - APRIL 15

The COA crew is overwhelmed by the support for the Beach Sweeps demonstrated by Volunteers, Beach Captains, Towns, Sponsors, and everyone involved. THANK YOU for being the truest blue advocates for the ocean and for supporting COA!

Please note: due to rescheduling, some sites may no longer be available. Below are answers to questions you may have.

What if I already registered?

Answer : If you have previously registered and your site is "ACTIVE,” no further action is needed. You can check the site status here.

If you previously registered and your site is now "Unavailable,” we ask that you please re-register.

What if I haven’t registered, yet?

Answer : No problem! First, find a location and then register here (please check if the site is “Pending”).

I can’t make it on April 15! Does COA have any other dates?

Answer : Due to these very special circumstances, some of our locations have alternative dates that may work for you! You can find them here.

These dates and locations still don’t work for me. Can I do a DIY Beach Cleanup on another day for volunteer hours?

Answer : Unfortunately, the short answer is no. The reasons are: COA will not be able to provide volunteer hours because your data will not be included in the official Beach Sweeps data report for 2023.

We cannot stress enough how much we appreciate everyone’s patience and persistence. Your passion for the ocean is inspiring and appreciated!

Please reach out if you have any additional questions or need assistance. We hope to see you on Saturday, April 15, 2023, for Beach Sweeps!