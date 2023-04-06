County Commissioners call for an investigation of marine animal deaths along New Jersey coastline

“Yesterday, my fellow Commissioners and I passed a resolution calling for an immediate investigation of offshore projects and marine animal deaths along the New Jersey coastline,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We join a growing group of elected officials, residents, and advocates who want to know why there is an unprecedented number of dead whales and dolphins washing ashore, with one washing ashore in Sea Bright as recently as Sunday, April 2.”

“We’re here today to push for an independent investigation into the potentially catastrophic impacts of the proposed 3,400 offshore wind turbines along the Jersey Shore,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester). “American democracy is all about consent of the governed, and we haven’t given our consent to turn our shore into an industrialized offshore wind farm. Governor Murphy and President Biden cannot hide behind shoddy environmental impact statements any longer—the people of New Jersey deserve better.”

"What we are asking through our bill AR 181 is a complete moratorium on all activity related to the surveying and mapping in advance of the wind turbines. We feel that is a reasonable stance under the circumstances," said Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (LD-13). "Once a definitive clause has been identified, then we are asking for corrective measures in place before any resumption of these activities. Everyone wants alternative energy, what they don’t want is alternative energy at any cost."

“Shore towns residents are outraged that their voice has been squelched in a coordinated effort of the State and federal government to rush through a so-called environmentally friendly project that will forever change our Jersey Shore coastline,” Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn (LD-13) stated. “We need to hit pause to ensure any offshore activity is safe not only for the whales and dolphins, but also to ensure that offshore activity will not impact our State’s economy.”

“I encourage all elected officials in Monmouth County to join us in supporting our environment and asking our State and federal agencies to provide ALL of the information about these deaths so that the best decision possible can be made to protect our marine life and our coastlines,” said Director Arnone.

To learn more about the resolution passed by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

The press conference was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.