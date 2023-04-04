County Commissioners call for an investigation of marine animal deaths along New Jersey coastline

During the press conference, Director Arnone will make remarks about the importance of State and Federal governmental agencies sharing unbiased findings of all investigations into the deaths of marine mammals to protect the environment, tourism industry, and marine life. Congressman Chris Smith (R-Manchester) and State Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (LD-13) will also make remarks.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.