County Commissioners call for an investigation of marine animal deaths along New Jersey coastline

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Seven Presidents Waterfront Park

During the press conference, Director Arnone will make remarks about the importance of State and Federal governmental agencies sharing unbiased findings of all investigations into the deaths of marine mammals to protect the environment, tourism industry, and marine life. Congressman Chris Smith (R-Manchester) and State Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (LD-13) will also make remarks.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
