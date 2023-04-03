County Clerk Hanlon Warns Residents about Major Delays in Passport Issuance by Federal Government
According to the most recent update on March 24, 2023, the U.S. State Department
passport service times are as follows:
• Routine service – 10 to 13 weeks*
• Expedited service (for an additional $60) – 7 to 9 weeks*
*The U.S. State Department is informing that these service times do not include the
estimated mailing times for the application to be received by a passport agency and
then for the passport to be delivered to you, which can add up to another 4 weeks to
regular and expedited service.
NEWS RELEASE
“We have been receiving a multitude of phone calls from concerned residents that
they have not yet received their passports, and are unable to have their questions
answered when they contact the National Passport Center,” said Clerk Hanlon.
“Unfortunately, my office cannot help once the passport application has been
forwarded to the U.S. State Department, and therefore, those applying for passports
must interface with the U.S. State Department directly or they may wish to contact
their appropriate congressional representative,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Our constituents
are understandably frustrated and we are hoping that the U.S. State Department will
resolve these issues expeditiously.”
In order to avoid delays, residents are advised to plan many months ahead for
international travel. Residents can apply for a passport at one of the County Clerk’s
two Passport Offices in Freehold and Neptune.
To minimize customer wait times at the County Clerk’s Passport Offices,
appointments are recommended, and are required for parties of 4 or more applicants.
Priority will be granted to those with appointments. Walk-ins are welcome but should
expect longer wait times. Appointments can be made by calling the respective
passport office during normal business hours.
• Freehold - Monmouth County Clerk’s Office located in the Market Yard at 33
Mechanic Street (south of Main Street). The hours are Monday through Friday from
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-431-7324.
• Neptune - Monmouth County Connection at 3544 Route 66 (near Home
Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-303-
2828.
To obtain a passport, it is necessary to have a certified birth certificate with a raised
seal, social security number, and current identification such as a driver's license or
government identification. Passport photos are available for a fee of $10 at both
locations.
Passport forms must be filled out prior to arrival at our offices and can be downloaded
online on our website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com or on the U.S. State Department
website at travel.state.gov.
Parents who are making a passport application for a child under the age of 16 are
required to appear together or to submit additional documentation.
For more information about the passport application process, please visit the
Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.