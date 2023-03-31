© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Wall Township BOE Set To Change Rules

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
The Wall Township Board of Education is looking to change its rules to help reduce the amount of time the public can speak.

The new Board of Education president told the Asbury Park Press that the rules are set up to make things more civil. Christine Steitz said, “We have made the changes to our conduct of meetings. I think the board is united in the desire to have a civil, productive meeting”.

Public comments have been reduced from 5 minutes to 3 and will be held during a second portion of the meeting which, in some cases, may be held hours later. Board members will no longer answer questions to the public portion of the meeting and only the president will speak for the governing board during those meetings. The changes will be in affect starting April 25th.

Tom Brennan
