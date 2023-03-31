Jersey Shore Counties Are In Better Health Than Most In NJ

Monmouth and Ocean Counties have faired well in a newly released Health Tanking survey released by the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Out of New Jersey’s 21 counties Ocean County ranked 9th while Monmouth ranked 7th. This score is based on a number of data points including reading and math scores, quality of health, length of life, social and economic factors, and the physical environment.

Monmouth County had a lower rate of adult obesity, at 22%, than the state (28%) and the US (32%). It also had a better ratio of primary care of physicians and dentists as well as the rate of uninsured residents.

See interactive map