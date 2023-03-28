© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
NJ takes over Paterson police after crisis worker's shooting

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
According to the Associated Press, the announcement Monday by Attorney General Matt Platkin came less than a month after Paterson police officers fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff. Platkin said in a news release that his office had assumed control of all police functions without delay, including the division that investigates internal police matters. The announcement didn’t mention the shooting of 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks directly, but it reflected activists’ concerns about how the department was being run.

