Spring Job Fair set for March 28

The Job Fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Arena with free parking available in Lot 7.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with the Division of Workforce Development to provide this free event to County residents who are looking for a new job or pursuing a new career path,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This Job Fair provides employers and potential employees with a venue to meet and discuss employment opportunities that will benefit both the businesses and the applicants.”

“Employers throughout the County and surrounding areas will be searching for hardworking, qualified applicants to fill available positions in a variety of fields including finance, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing, law enforcement and everything in between,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “Full time, part time and temporary employment opportunities will be available with early access for people with disabilities and veteran job seekers. A full list of participating businesses will be posted at www.workinmonmouth.com.”

The Monmouth County 2023 spring job fair is being held in partnership with: the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Brookdale Community College, Monmouth Ocean Development Council and Bridging the Gap for Veterans.

Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development offers services that benefit both employers and job seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills that the business requires. The Division helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing job readiness, occupation skills training, and job search assistance.

For more information, please call the Division of Workforce Development at 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 or visit our website at www.workinmonmouth.com.