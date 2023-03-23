© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
According to the Associated Press, in the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman records his grandmother talking about her life in 1944 and 1945 as a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. They say they clips have garnered 75 million views since they started posting in September 2021. Friedman says it's a way to share the history of the Holocaust with young people in a space where they're listening. Goodman says their most-viewed videos show the identification number tattooed on his grandmother's arm.

Michele McBride
