Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people
According to the Associated Press, in the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman records his grandmother talking about her life in 1944 and 1945 as a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. They say they clips have garnered 75 million views since they started posting in September 2021. Friedman says it's a way to share the history of the Holocaust with young people in a space where they're listening. Goodman says their most-viewed videos show the identification number tattooed on his grandmother's arm.