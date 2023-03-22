© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
news.jpg

According to the Associated Press, The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died. On Tuesday afternoon officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

Tags
Local News Marine Mammal Stranding Center
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride