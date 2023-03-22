ASBURY PARK FILMMAKER SELECTED FOR GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL

Among the selection of over 230 feature length and short films, videos, documentaries, comedies,

children’s, thrillers, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in NJ. The Garden State Film

Festival is pleased to announce that the film Jersey Storm, The: Sandy in Monmouth County directed

by resident, Adam Worth will screen at this year’s festival. Cheer on your hometown heroes who

have put so much time and talent into these productions.

Join us for never-before-seen footage taken in the aftermath of Sandy and interviews with the

Monmouth County officials, first responders, and residents who lived through it. The film chronicles

Sandy and the fortitude of the local heroes who sprang into action in its wake. This film was

produced by the Monmouth County Clerk's Office, so that these stories from the shore can be

preserved as part of the county archives.

“We are extremely proud to present Jersey Storm, The: Sandy in Monmouth County as a part of

our 21st Annual Film Festival, and to share this work with our global audience,” says Lauren

Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

Jersey Storm, The: Sandy in Monmouth County will screen on 3/26/2023 in the screening

block from 12:15pm-2:30pm at Asbury Hall, Asbury Hotel.

