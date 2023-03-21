© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Huge fire destroys New Jersey church, draws 150 firefighters

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
According to the Associated Press, The Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township was engulfed in flames Monday night. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause wasn’t immediately known. Senior Pastor Russell Hodgins tells Philadelphia's KYW-TV that it's a devastating loss. The center describes itself on its website as a multipurpose, 120,000-square-foot facility with a preschool, basketball courts, and a fitness center. It's believed the school and recreation building survived the fire.

