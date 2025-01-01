The Top 90 of 2024
The Top 90 albums of 2024 as voted on by the listeners of 90.5 The Night.
Below the list is a Spotify playlist of some of the songs from the Top 90 albums for you to enjoy.
- MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
- Fontaines D.C. - Romance
- Nada Surf - Moon Mirror
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - South Of Here
- Jack White - No Name
- Old 97's - American Primitive
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Leon Bridges - Leon
- Various Artists - Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin comp
- The Black Keys - Ohio Players
- Michael Kiwanuka - Small Changes
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- The Gaslight Anthem - History Books - Short Stories EP
- Spirit Fox - Illuminate EP
- Real Estate - Daniel
- Ray LaMontagne - Long Way Home
- Bruce Springsteen - Sea Hear Now Festival
- Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill
- Pixies - The Night The Zombies Came
- Soccer Mommy - Evergreen
- JD McPherson - Nite Owls
- joe p - Garden State Vampire
- The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
- Gary Clark Jr. - JPEG Raw
- St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
- The Heavy Heavy - One Of A Kind
- Pete Yorn - The Hard Way
- Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us
- Chuck Prophet - Wake The Dead
- Aaron Frazer - Into The Blue
- En Delirium - En Delirium
- Jackson Pines - Pine Barrens, Volume 2
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- Fantastic Cat - Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat
- Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun
- Lake Street Dive - Good Together
- Little Hag - Now That's What I Call Little Hag
- Norah Jones - Visions
- Waiting On Mongo - From The Top
- Father John Misty - Mahashmashana
- Khruangbin - A La Sala
- Bon Iver - Sable, EP
- Green Day - Saviors
- Surfing For Daisy - The Porch EP
- Ari Hest - The Treehouse Project: Year 2
- Guster - Ooh La La
- The Dip - Love Direction
- Iron & Wine - Light Verse
- Hozier - Unheard EP
- Clairo - Charm
- The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
- The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know
- U2 - How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb
- J Mascis - What Do We Do Now
- Jake Thistle - Live At Transparent Clinch Gallery
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Flight b741
- Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy
- David Gray - Dear Life
- The Decemberists - As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
- Bleachers - Bleachers
- Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me
- Suki Waterhouse - Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin
- Donavon Frankenreiter - Get Outta Your Mind
- The Weeklings - Raspberry Park
- Amos Lee - Transmissions
- Orville Peck - Stampede
- Frank Turner - Undefeated
- Billy Strings - Highway Prayers
- Amyl and the Sniffers - Cartoon Darkness
- Chicano Batman - Notebook Fantasy
- Marcus King - Mood Swings
- Dawes - Oh Brother
- Rachel Ana Dobken - Acceptance
- beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves
- Warren Haynes - Million Voices Whisper
- Wunderhorse - Midas
- Mk.gee - Two Star & The Dream Police
- Deer Tick - Contractual Obligations EP
- Sammy Rae & The Friends - Something For Everybody
- Medium Build - Country
- MRCY - Volume 1
- Sonic Blume - All Your Favorite Songs
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations
- Shovels & Rope - Something Is Working Up Above My Head
- Hippo Campus - Flood
- Sunflower Bean - Shake EP
- Mike Chick - More Thrills, Less Hills
- Bobby Mahoney - Another Deadbeat Summer
- Phish - Evolve
- The Silverlites - Silverlites
- The Linda Lindas - No Obligation (aka "90.5 on the countdown")