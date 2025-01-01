© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
The Top 90 of 2024

WBJB
Published January 1, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST
Tom Brennan

The Top 90 albums of 2024 as voted on by the listeners of 90.5 The Night.

Below the list is a Spotify playlist of some of the songs from the Top 90 albums for you to enjoy.

  1. MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
  2. Fontaines D.C. - Romance
  3. Nada Surf - Moon Mirror
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - South Of Here
  5. Jack White - No Name
  6. Old 97's - American Primitive
  7. Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
  8. Leon Bridges - Leon
  9. Various Artists - Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin comp
  10. The Black Keys - Ohio Players
  11. Michael Kiwanuka - Small Changes
  12. The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
  13. The Gaslight Anthem - History Books - Short Stories EP
  14. Spirit Fox - Illuminate EP
  15. Real Estate - Daniel
  16. Ray LaMontagne - Long Way Home
  17. Bruce Springsteen - Sea Hear Now Festival
  18. Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill
  19. Pixies - The Night The Zombies Came
  20. Soccer Mommy - Evergreen
  21. JD McPherson - Nite Owls
  22. joe p - Garden State Vampire
  23. The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
  24. Gary Clark Jr. - JPEG Raw
  25. St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
  26. The Heavy Heavy - One Of A Kind
  27. Pete Yorn - The Hard Way
  28. Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us
  29. Chuck Prophet - Wake The Dead
  30. Aaron Frazer - Into The Blue
  31. En Delirium - En Delirium
  32. Jackson Pines - Pine Barrens, Volume 2
  33. Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  34. Fantastic Cat - Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat
  35. Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun
  36. Lake Street Dive - Good Together
  37. Little Hag - Now That's What I Call Little Hag
  38. Norah Jones - Visions
  39. Waiting On Mongo - From The Top
  40. Father John Misty - Mahashmashana
  41. Khruangbin - A La Sala
  42. Bon Iver - Sable, EP
  43. Green Day - Saviors
  44. Surfing For Daisy - The Porch EP
  45. Ari Hest - The Treehouse Project: Year 2
  46. Guster - Ooh La La
  47. The Dip - Love Direction
  48. Iron & Wine - Light Verse
  49. Hozier - Unheard EP
  50. Clairo - Charm
  51. The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
  52. The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know
  53. U2 - How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb
  54. J Mascis - What Do We Do Now
  55. Jake Thistle - Live At Transparent Clinch Gallery
  56. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Flight b741
  57. Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy
  58. David Gray - Dear Life
  59. The Decemberists - As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
  60. Bleachers - Bleachers
  61. Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me
  62. Suki Waterhouse - Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin
  63. Donavon Frankenreiter - Get Outta Your Mind
  64. The Weeklings - Raspberry Park
  65. Amos Lee - Transmissions
  66. Orville Peck - Stampede
  67. Frank Turner - Undefeated
  68. Billy Strings - Highway Prayers
  69. Amyl and the Sniffers - Cartoon Darkness
  70. Chicano Batman - Notebook Fantasy
  71. Marcus King - Mood Swings
  72. Dawes - Oh Brother
  73. Rachel Ana Dobken - Acceptance
  74. beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves
  75. Warren Haynes - Million Voices Whisper
  76. Wunderhorse - Midas
  77. Mk.gee - Two Star & The Dream Police
  78. Deer Tick - Contractual Obligations EP
  79. Sammy Rae & The Friends - Something For Everybody
  80. Medium Build - Country
  81. MRCY - Volume 1
  82. Sonic Blume - All Your Favorite Songs
  83. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations
  84. Shovels & Rope - Something Is Working Up Above My Head
  85. Hippo Campus - Flood
  86. Sunflower Bean - Shake EP
  87. Mike Chick - More Thrills, Less Hills
  88. Bobby Mahoney - Another Deadbeat Summer
  89. Phish - Evolve
  90. The Silverlites - Silverlites
  91. The Linda Lindas - No Obligation (aka "90.5 on the countdown")
