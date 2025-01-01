The Top 90 of 2024

Below the list is a Spotify playlist of some of the songs from the Top 90 albums for you to enjoy.

MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks Fontaines D.C. - Romance Nada Surf - Moon Mirror Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - South Of Here Jack White - No Name Old 97's - American Primitive Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well Leon Bridges - Leon Various Artists - Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin comp The Black Keys - Ohio Players Michael Kiwanuka - Small Changes The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World The Gaslight Anthem - History Books - Short Stories EP Spirit Fox - Illuminate EP Real Estate - Daniel Ray LaMontagne - Long Way Home Bruce Springsteen - Sea Hear Now Festival Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill Pixies - The Night The Zombies Came Soccer Mommy - Evergreen JD McPherson - Nite Owls joe p - Garden State Vampire The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards Gary Clark Jr. - JPEG Raw St. Vincent - All Born Screaming The Heavy Heavy - One Of A Kind Pete Yorn - The Hard Way Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us Chuck Prophet - Wake The Dead Aaron Frazer - Into The Blue En Delirium - En Delirium Jackson Pines - Pine Barrens, Volume 2 Pearl Jam - Dark Matter Fantastic Cat - Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun Lake Street Dive - Good Together Little Hag - Now That's What I Call Little Hag Norah Jones - Visions Waiting On Mongo - From The Top Father John Misty - Mahashmashana Khruangbin - A La Sala Bon Iver - Sable, EP Green Day - Saviors Surfing For Daisy - The Porch EP Ari Hest - The Treehouse Project: Year 2 Guster - Ooh La La The Dip - Love Direction Iron & Wine - Light Verse Hozier - Unheard EP Clairo - Charm The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know U2 - How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb J Mascis - What Do We Do Now Jake Thistle - Live At Transparent Clinch Gallery King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Flight b741 Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy David Gray - Dear Life The Decemberists - As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Bleachers - Bleachers Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me Suki Waterhouse - Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin Donavon Frankenreiter - Get Outta Your Mind The Weeklings - Raspberry Park Amos Lee - Transmissions Orville Peck - Stampede Frank Turner - Undefeated Billy Strings - Highway Prayers Amyl and the Sniffers - Cartoon Darkness Chicano Batman - Notebook Fantasy Marcus King - Mood Swings Dawes - Oh Brother Rachel Ana Dobken - Acceptance beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves Warren Haynes - Million Voices Whisper Wunderhorse - Midas Mk.gee - Two Star & The Dream Police Deer Tick - Contractual Obligations EP Sammy Rae & The Friends - Something For Everybody Medium Build - Country MRCY - Volume 1 Sonic Blume - All Your Favorite Songs Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations Shovels & Rope - Something Is Working Up Above My Head Hippo Campus - Flood Sunflower Bean - Shake EP Mike Chick - More Thrills, Less Hills Bobby Mahoney - Another Deadbeat Summer Phish - Evolve The Silverlites - Silverlites The Linda Lindas - No Obligation (aka "90.5 on the countdown")