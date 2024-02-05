Porno For Pyros - Agua

After the break-up of Janes Addition in 1992 Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins formed Porno for Pyros with guitarist Peter DiStephano and Martyn LeNoble on bass.

They released two albums, "Porno for Pyros" and "Good God's Urge" (1993, and 1996) and did some touring and shows since. In late 2023 LeNoble departed from the band. Mike Watt, who played with the band on and off since the start, officially became a member of the band.

Their new song "Agua" is the first new music from the band in 28 years.

They will kick off the tour on February 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. From there, Porno For Pyros will stop in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up their run on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater.

