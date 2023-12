Top 90 of 2005

Rank Artist Album

01 COLDPLAY X & Y

02 RYAN ADAMS & THE CARDINALS Cold Roses

03 JACK JOHNSON In Between Dreams

04 BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Devils & Dust

05 FIONA APPLE Extraordinary Machine

06 MIKE DOUGHTY Haughty Melodic

07 BEN FOLDS Songs For Silverman

08 DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE Plans

09 TORI AMOS The Beekeeper

10 THE WHITE STRIPES Get Behind Me Satan

11 AIMEE MANN The Forgotten Arm

12 KAISER CHIEFS Employment

13 FOO FIGHTERS In Your Honour

14 JACKSON BROWNE Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1

16 NEIL YOUNG Prairie Wind

15 SHANNON McNALLY Geronimo

17 NADA SURF The Weight Is A Gift

18 FRANZ FERDINAND You Could Have It So Much Better

19 BECK Guero

20 ROLLING STONES A Bigger Bang

21 RYAN ADAMS & THE CARDINALS Jacksonville City Nights

22 SPOON Gimme Fiction

23 EELS Blinking Lights And Other Revelations

24 DAVE MATTHEWS BAND Stand Up

25 BONNIE RAITT Souls Alike

26 SIGUR ROS Takk...

27 MY MORNING JACKET Z

28 DRAMARAMA Everybody Dies

29 CALEXICO with IRON AND WINE In The Reins

30 DAR WILLIAMS My Better Self

31 ELLIS PAUL American Jukebox Fables

32 ERIN McKEOWN We Will Become Like Birds

33 ROBERT PLANT & THE STRANGE SENSATION Mighty Rearranger

34 BRIGHT EYES I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning

35 LUCE Never Ending

36 SON VOLT Okemah And The Melody Of Riot

37 RICHARD THOMPSON Front Parlour Ballads

38 AMY RAY Prom

39 NICKEL CREEK Why Should The Fire Die?

40 THE WALLFLOWERS Rebel, Sweetheart

41 ROB DICKINSON Fresh Wine For The Horses

42 GRIP WEEDS Giant On The Beach

43 JOHN HIATT Master Of Disaster

44 THE PIERCES Light Of The Moon

45 JAMIE CULLUM Catching Tales

46 RAUL MIDON State Of Mind

47 TEENAGE FANCLUB Man-Made

48 KATHLEEN EDWARDS Back To Me

49 BLUE MERLE Burning In The Sun

50 KATE BUSH Aerial

51 MIKE DOUGHTY Skittish/Rockity Roll

52 DAVID POE Love Is Red

53 GRAHAM PARKER & THE FIGGS Songs Of No Consequence

54 AUDIOSLAVE Out Of Exile

55 AMOS LEE Amos Lee

56 FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE Out-Of-State Plates

57 IVY In The Clear

58 JOSH ROUSE Nashville

59 MICHAEL PENN Mr. Hollywood Jr., 1947

60 MATISYAHU Live At Stubb's

61 TODD THIBAUD Northern Skies

62 BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB Howl

63 OASIS Don't Believe The Truth

64 TREY ANASTASIO Shine

65 THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS Twin Cinema

66 BEN LEE Awake Is The New Sleep

67 THE DECEMBERISTS Picaresque

68 LOU BARLOW Emoh

69 VARIOUS ARTISTS Elizabethtown soundtrack

70 MOBY Hotel

71 PAUL WELLER As Is Now

72 BIG STAR In Space

73 THE FRAMES Burn The Maps

74 DOVES Some Cities

75 THE DEAD 60s The Dead 60s

76 CLEM SNIDE End Of Love

77 ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN Siberia

78 BRENDAN BENSON The Alternative To Love

79 ERIC CLAPTON Back Home

80 OK GO Oh No

81 THE REDWALLS De Nova

82 THIEVERY CORPORATION The Cosmic Game

83 GLEN PHILLIPS Winter Pays For Summer

84 STRING CHEESE INCIDENT One Step Closer

85 RAZORLIGHT Up All Night

86 BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS Africa Unite: The Singles Collection

87 HERBIE HANCOCK Possibilities

88 MAIA SHARP Fine Upstanding Citizen

89 JIM BOGGIA Safe In Sound

90 MARK GEARY Ghosts