On-Air Blog

Tower Maintenance Sunday Morning

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT

This Sunday morning, starting around 6AM, 90.5 the night will be shutting down our transmitter so that we can do some maintenance work at our transmitter site.

While we won’t be broadcasting, you can still enjoy Brookdale Public Radio by streaming the station online at our website or by using our free app. Search “90.5 The Night” at the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Thanks for the financial support of our members, we can do the maintenance work that is necessary so that we can continue to provide Monmouth and Ocean Counties with the music you love and the information you need.

Again, we expect to be off the air for a short period of time starting at 6 Sunday morning, so please make a note to listen to us online.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets some relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
