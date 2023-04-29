1983: A Look Back

On MTV many British bands dominated MTV playlists because the music video was already established in England. This caused many US based bands to catch up. Artists like Cyndi Lauper stood out due to her vivid style and fun music videos. Others, like Herbie Hancock chose to limit their exposure in videos thinking that race would be a factor. His video for "Rockit" won an MTV Video Music Award in 1984.

