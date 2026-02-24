France blocks government access to the U.S. Ambassador

Updated February 24, 2026 at 7:35 AM EST

PARIS — France's spat with the U.S. ambassador to Paris took another turn Tuesday with the French foreign minister saying the top U.S. diplomat in France must respond to a summons and won't have access to French government officials until he complies.

French authorities had summoned Ambassador Charles Kushner — the father of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner — for a meeting on Monday evening over comments from the Trump administration that France objected to. French diplomats said Kushner did not show up.

Speaking Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the failure to attend the meeting as "a surprise" that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Charles Kushner's ability to serve as an ambassador.

"It will, naturally, affect his capacity to exercise his mission in our country," Barrot said, speaking to public broadcaster France Info.

He said that Kushner "is bringing difficulties on himself. Because for an ambassador to be able to do his job he needs access to members of the government. That's the basics."

"When these explanations have taken place, then the U.S. ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government," the minister said.

The U.S. Embassy did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment on Monday and a follow-up request on Tuesday morning also got no immediate reply.

France's foreign ministry had summoned Kushner over Trump administration tweets relating to the beating death in France of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque. The 23-year-old student, described as a fervent nationalist, was beaten by a group of people earlier this month in the city of Lyon, in fighting that erupted between far-left and far-right activists. He later died of brain injuries.

In a post last week on X, the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau said "violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque's death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety."

The U.S. Embassy in Paris posted the same statement, in French.

Barrot said France needs to discuss the comments with Kushner.

"We must have an explanation with him," Barrot said. "We don't accept that foreign countries can come and interfere, invite themselves, into the national political debate."

