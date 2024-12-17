© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Lawmakers release spending bill to fund federal government until March 14

By Claudia Grisales,
Barbara Sprunt
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:05 PM EST
The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol is illuminated as Congress works to finalize a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol is illuminated as Congress works to finalize a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressional leaders have released the text of a stop-gap spending bill to fund the federal government through March 14.

The current funding measure runs out at the end of the day on Friday, giving lawmakers very little time to pass the measure. The new deadline gives President-elect Donald Trump a short time to establish and approve new funding priorities after he takes office in January.

It is unclear when either chamber will vote on the measure but leaders expect the funding will be approved.

The spending stop-gap also includes funding for several other priorities that Congress failed to address earlier in the year including:

  • Roughly $100 billion in federal aid for natural disasters, including money to help communities damaged by hurricanes Milton and Helene and those recovering from fires in Maui. That figure is roughly in line with the amount requested by the White House.
  • Full funding to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore which collapsed in March.
  • Authorization to transfer jurisdiction over RFK Memorial Stadium from federal hands to the District of Columbia; and other provisions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

