The success of flipturn was built gradually, starting with college house shows at the University of Florida and growing through sold-out venues nationwide. By 2022, after years of touring and festival appearances, they had earned a reputation as an indie rock powerhouse, supporting bands like Two Door Cinema Club and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Their debut album Shadowglow marked a turning point, expanding their fanbase and securing high-profile gigs at venues like Brooklyn Steel and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. However, the relentless pace of touring and promotion took its toll, as frontman Dillon Basse noted the mental strain of being on the road for two straight years.

Despite the success, the band began to reflect on the balance between endurance and exhaustion, which inspired their next album. They wrote new material in a secluded cabin in North Carolina and recorded it in South Texas, aiming to capture their internal struggles. The result is Burnout Days, the band's most collaborative and cathartic project to date.

https://flipturn.band/

facebook.com/flipturnband/

flipturn - Rodeo Clown Listen • 3:21

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify