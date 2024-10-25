Driver Charged in Fatal Holmdel Crash

John Baradekji, 28, was charged with one count of third-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License While Being Involved in a Fatal Crash.

On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 7:34 a.m., members of the Holmdel Police Department responded to the area of Bethany Road and Galway Drive for a report of a motor vehicle-versus-bicycle crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 65-year-old male bicyclist in the roadway.

The bicyclist was transported to Bayshore Medical Center for treatment, where he would later succumb to his injuries at 8:41 a.m.

The bicyclist was identified as Timothy Neher, of Holmdel.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau, and the Holmdel Police Department determined that Neher was struck by a 2008 Kia, driven by Baradekji.

Baradekji is represented by Joshua D. Altman, Esq., with an office in New Brunswick (Middlesex County).

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.