Hollow Coves - On the Way

Hollow Coves is the indie-folk voice of connection to beauty and community—a reminder to look inside the self and embody gratitude for the natural world. Living on the Gold Coast and weaving their own perspective on paradise, Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson are equal parts songwriters and vocalists, alternating lead roles to best serve the song.

After meeting through a mutual friend at the end of 2014, Matt and Ryan recorded a handful of songs in a friend’s garage. Ryan spent the next year traveling as they went back and forth over Dropbox, layering vocals and instruments as a means of creative release. After uploading a few songs to SoundCloud, thousands of listens poured in overnight until they amassed over a million clicks.

Stunned, the boys phoned each other from across the globe. Deciding to follow whatever it was that chose them, Matt put aside his carpentry job, and Ryan gave up being a civil engineer to see where a life in music could lead. Organic listening has grown their audience ever since, with over half a billion streams worldwide and nearly a million followers across their platforms.

